Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Short Interest Down 18.9% in April

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 276,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCKY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RCKY

Rocky Brands Price Performance

Shares of RCKY stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $37.42.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $125.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Rocky Brands

In other news, Director G Courtney Haning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,686 shares in the company, valued at $678,087.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rocky Brands news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $89,433.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Courtney Haning sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $163,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,087.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 59.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocky Brands by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.