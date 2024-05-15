International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Short Interest Down 19.1% in April

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 242,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the first quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,265. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 million, a PE ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Tower Hill Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Get Free Report ) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

