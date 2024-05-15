Short Interest in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Decreases By 19.2%

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 470,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Thermon Group Stock Up 0.4 %

THR traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. 73,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,882. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

