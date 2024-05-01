Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 114,331 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,331 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.07% of Seabridge Gold worth $42,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 806,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 143,321 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold Stock Down 6.3 %

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.