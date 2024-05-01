Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of IBEX worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,139,000 after buying an additional 214,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in IBEX by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 719,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 128,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 10.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 266,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 24,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 17.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX Trading Down 2.0 %

IBEX opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Insider Transactions at IBEX

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). IBEX had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $132.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IBEX news, insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 7,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $117,735.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBEX

About IBEX

(Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.