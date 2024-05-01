Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1,942.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 23.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 5.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

