Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,015,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $10,866,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,637,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.21.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS traded down $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $666.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $641.27 and a 200 day moving average of $585.47. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $438.59 and a twelve month high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

