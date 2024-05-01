Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $234.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $227.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.59.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.82. The stock had a trading volume of 314,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.21. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $231.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

