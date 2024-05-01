H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded down $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.52. 263,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,499. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.55%.

Insider Transactions at H&E Equipment Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $555,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,896,740.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $885,252.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,742 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,974.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $555,747.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,896,740.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,800 shares of company stock worth $4,534,789 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HEES

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.