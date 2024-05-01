Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $130.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.92.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Up 2.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.99. The company had a trading volume of 540,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,401. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.52. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sun Communities by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.