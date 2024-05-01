Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Up 9.6% in April

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.11. 161,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,595. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMAB

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 194.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.