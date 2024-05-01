Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Bank of America

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.23% from the stock’s previous close.

CAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 0.4 %

CAR stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.09. 354,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,493. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.22. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $62,892,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,573.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 362,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,799,000 after buying an additional 341,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,234,000. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,486,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 289,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,047,000 after buying an additional 112,073 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

