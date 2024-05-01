Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Update

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 46,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 1.48% of Grom Social Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grom Social Enterprises stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 29,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. Grom Social Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $11.76.

Grom Social Enterprises ( NASDAQ:GROM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative net margin of 309.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.55%.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.

