Short Interest in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Declines By 5.3%

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 392,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,295. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.18%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,432,000 after purchasing an additional 555,332 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,553 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,259,000 after acquiring an additional 150,055 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,182,000 after acquiring an additional 340,784 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

