Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMKR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. Fox Advisors began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

AMKR stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.24. 715,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,246. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,720. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

