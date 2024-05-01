Wormhole Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.16 Billion (W)

Wormhole (W) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wormhole has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $231.35 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.62124114 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $194,956,065.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

