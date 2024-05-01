Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

NYSE TMHC traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $55.60. 282,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $9,894,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $9,894,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 613,537 shares of company stock worth $36,409,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

