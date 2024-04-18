Steph & Co. Sells 32 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Steph & Co. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $749.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $764.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $367.35 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $711.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

