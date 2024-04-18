iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,744 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

