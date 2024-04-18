Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $23.31 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,747,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,301,110 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Medical Properties Trust worth $23,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,479,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,409,000 after buying an additional 1,387,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,926,000 after buying an additional 1,989,853 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

MPW opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

