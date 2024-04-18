Ark (ARK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $125.45 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $125.45 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,247,860 coins and its circulating supply is 180,247,744 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

