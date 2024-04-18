KLCM Advisors Inc. Takes $260,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2024

KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $508.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $508.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $521.18.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.