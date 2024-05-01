Savant Capital LLC Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 69,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

