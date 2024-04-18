Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $93.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Moffett Nathanson from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OMC. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.14.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

