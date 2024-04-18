888 (LON:888) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

888 (LON:888 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.29% from the company’s current price.
888 Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of LON:888 opened at GBX 78.65 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £353.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,188.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.48. 888 has a 52-week low of GBX 67.25 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 133.90 ($1.67).
888 Company Profile
