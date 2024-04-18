888 (LON:888) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

888 (LON:888 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.29% from the company’s current price.

888 Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:888 opened at GBX 78.65 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £353.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,188.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.48. 888 has a 52-week low of GBX 67.25 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 133.90 ($1.67).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

