Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,223 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2,956.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,869,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,346 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 938,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 51,055 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 508,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 451,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,578,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

