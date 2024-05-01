Savant Capital LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,878 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after buying an additional 2,037,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after buying an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after buying an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

