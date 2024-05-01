Savant Capital LLC Purchases 196 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 671.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,598,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $754.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $800.56 and a 200-day moving average of $763.59. The company has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,511 shares of company stock worth $66,778,367. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

