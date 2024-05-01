Savant Capital LLC Sells 2,330 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $250.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.52. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

