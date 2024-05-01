Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.91. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.09%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Woodward from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

