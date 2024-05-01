Savant Capital LLC Has $8.70 Million Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,794 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

AVDE opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

