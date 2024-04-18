Ethereum Classic Price Tops $25.79 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $25.79 or 0.00041618 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and $236.61 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,958.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $480.37 or 0.00775301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00130159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009456 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00185455 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00106692 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,611,577 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

