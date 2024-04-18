Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 123 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.2 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $299.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.84 and a 200-day moving average of $257.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

