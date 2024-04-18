Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $331.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The company has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.63 and a 200-day moving average of $312.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

