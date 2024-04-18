Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 23,685 Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 934.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

PMO stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

