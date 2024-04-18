Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $150.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

