Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Lifted by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 383,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,329,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

NOC stock opened at $451.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $459.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.20. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,180.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

