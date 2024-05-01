Cannell & Co. Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cannell & Co. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.3% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,816. The stock has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

