Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Up 11.5%

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) shot up 11.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.71. 479,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,990,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

