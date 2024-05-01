NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NTST traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 39,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 911.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTST shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.11.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

