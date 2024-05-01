NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE NTST traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 39,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.
NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 911.21%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
