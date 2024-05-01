Cannell & Co. Takes Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 714,012 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,381,000. CRH accounts for 1.6% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of CRH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.55. 799,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.24. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

