Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $20,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,176,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,637,000 after purchasing an additional 620,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,873,000 after buying an additional 512,414 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,410,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,850,000 after buying an additional 453,817 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,294,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,316,000 after acquiring an additional 260,404 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,698,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,794,000 after acquiring an additional 191,877 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Fortive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.65%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

