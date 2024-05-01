Cannell & Co. Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $238.47. The company had a trading volume of 682,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,295. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.53 and a 200-day moving average of $254.67. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.64.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

