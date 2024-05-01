Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. cut its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,202 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up 1.2% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $37,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.50. The stock had a trading volume of 163,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,199. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

