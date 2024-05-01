Cannell & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 714.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 417,495 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.34. 4,335,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,310,091. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

