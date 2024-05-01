Cannell & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the quarter. EQT accounts for 1.4% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of EQT worth $43,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of EQT by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on EQT from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,111. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

