Cannell & Co. Has $57.99 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 17,378 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 1.8% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $57,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Boeing by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 10,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 38,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

NYSE BA traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619,841. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

