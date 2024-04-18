Capital Analysts LLC Sells 153 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $94.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.42. The stock has a market cap of $143.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

