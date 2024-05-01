Cannell & Co. Has $31.51 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cannell & Co. decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $31,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.60. The company had a trading volume of 192,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.72. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

