Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $26,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,785,000 after buying an additional 514,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,452,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,862 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,590,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,644,000 after purchasing an additional 127,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,597,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,455,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,005,000 after purchasing an additional 500,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,611 shares of company stock worth $19,271,879. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.2 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.75. 1,522,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

